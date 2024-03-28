Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £11,000 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,901.18).
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 56.96 ($0.72) on Thursday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 762.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Aeorema Communications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeorema Communications
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.