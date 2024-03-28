Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £11,000 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,901.18).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 56.96 ($0.72) on Thursday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 762.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

About Aeorema Communications

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.