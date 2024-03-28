Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.