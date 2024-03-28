Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 245 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up 3.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $154.27 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.