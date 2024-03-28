AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

