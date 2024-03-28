Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.