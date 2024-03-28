iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.83 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

