JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $765,811.20 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMJ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. University of Chicago purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter.

