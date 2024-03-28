JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $765,811.20 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AMJ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
