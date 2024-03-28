Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 258,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,515 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 174,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

