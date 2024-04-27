WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.94 million and approximately $68.41 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210547 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $45.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

