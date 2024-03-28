ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 505,954 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 505,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 437,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $3,964,656.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $961.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

