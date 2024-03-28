Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $992.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00004753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00076952 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00025189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010371 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017542 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007513 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,404,981 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
