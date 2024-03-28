Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.12%. Ouster updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

