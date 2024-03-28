IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 79,641 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
