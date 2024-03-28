LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.