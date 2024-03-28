Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Buys C$1,842,750.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$550.36 million, a PE ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

