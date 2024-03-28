BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $598,882.74 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,043,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,300,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

