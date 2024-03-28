Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 3,732 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Datadog Stock Up 0.0 %
DDOG stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.25 and a beta of 1.17.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
