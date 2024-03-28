Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $63.93

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

