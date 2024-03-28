ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energem and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Energem alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A ITM Power 1 1 0 0 1.50

ITM Power has a consensus price target of $251.75, indicating a potential upside of 37,530.79%. Given ITM Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ITM Power is more favorable than Energem.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 116.67 ITM Power $6.28 million 65.67 -$121.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Energem and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.