Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,739,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invivyd by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
