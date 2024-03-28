Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
