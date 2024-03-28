Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

