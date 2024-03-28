Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $124.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

