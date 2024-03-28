National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.22.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.82 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

