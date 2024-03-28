BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

