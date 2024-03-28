Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $701,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,479,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

