Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

VGZ stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.