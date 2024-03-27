Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $775.74. 1,002,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,925. The company has a market cap of $737.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $725.15 and a 200-day moving average of $634.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

