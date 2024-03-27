Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

