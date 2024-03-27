Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $522.81. 2,416,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,408. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.52 and a 200-day moving average of $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $404.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

