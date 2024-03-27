Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Grows By 2,450.0%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.