Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Grows By 2,450.0%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
