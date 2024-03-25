Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480- EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. 7,849,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 644.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

