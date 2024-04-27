Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

