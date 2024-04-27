Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.