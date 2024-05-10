Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Buys 15,500 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 21,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

AZM stock remained flat at C$0.66 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$56.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

