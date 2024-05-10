Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel Sells 50,000 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$3,544,500.00.

Tim Scott Gitzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.18. 442,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,813. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.5829133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

