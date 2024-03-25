Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 29,108 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $55,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

