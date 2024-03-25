Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $66,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.00. 736,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

