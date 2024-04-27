Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 42,926 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,926 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.70 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

