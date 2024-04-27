Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

XEL stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

