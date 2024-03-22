BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.