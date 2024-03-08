Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance
Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.