Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

GOGL opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

