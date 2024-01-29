Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amesite Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 552.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

