Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CDIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 493,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CDIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

