Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Boosted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $208.90 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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