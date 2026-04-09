Zacks Research Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.4%

Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $992.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $159,291.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,424.65. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $1,728,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,485.20. This represents a 34.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,357 shares of company stock worth $2,761,699. 28.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 160,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 465,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 135,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 213.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

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Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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