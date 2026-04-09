Zacks Research Downgrades Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) to Hold

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Daimler Truck Company Profile

OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

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Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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