Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large commercial deal expansion — Stellantis renewed and expanded its partnership to deploy Palantir’s data and AI across auto operations, a meaningful commercial win that supports recurring revenue and enterprise adoption. Stellantis Balances US Model Refreshes With Expanded Palantir AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish price targets and analyst optimism — multiple pieces highlight upside scenarios (including $225–$230 targets) and upgrades that reflect expectations for Palantir to convert AI demand into sustained revenue growth. These can underpin momentum if results keep beating estimates. Prediction: This Will Be Palantir’s Stock Price in 1 Year
- Positive Sentiment: Product/market traction — conference coverage (DevCon5) and recent commentary note rising customer counts, larger contract values and strong revenue growth — fundamental drivers that support longer?term upside. Palantir: DevCon5 Shows A Disruptor, Not The Disrupted
- Neutral Sentiment: UK/NHS developments are mixed — an NHS data chief publicly praises Palantir’s results and pushes for wider rollout, which could mean larger public contracts, but the story remains politically and ethically charged. Policymaker and staff pushback creates execution and PR risk. NHS data chief pushes for deeper rollout of Palantir technology despite outcry
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile criticism from Michael Burry — public warnings that Palantir is overvalued and that competitors like Anthropic are taking enterprise AI share triggered a sharp investor reaction and a ~6% intraday decline in coverage reports. That criticism amplifies valuation scrutiny for a richly priced stock. Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 6% Following Burry’s Anthropic Competition Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and ethical scrutiny — continued UK pressure, calls for boycotts, and broader questions about government/healthcare contracts increase political and contractual risk that could slow public sector deal growth or add costs. Palantir Faces Burry Critique And UK Scrutiny As Anthropic Competition Grows
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.77.
Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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