Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Research raised Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

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Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.29%.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,854,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,958,828. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,285 shares of company stock valued at $142,870 in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $252,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $7,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

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Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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