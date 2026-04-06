Unison Advisors LLC Has $20.56 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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