22,740 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.64%.

F&G Annuities & Life announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,107,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,238,616.72. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celina J. Wang Doka acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $99,864.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,849.58. This trade represents a 17.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

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